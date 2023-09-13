Mark Tindall Named PBL South Pitcher of the Week

WINDSOR, Colo. - Northern Colorado Owlz right-hander Mark Tindall has been named the Pioneer League South Division Pitcher of the Week for the week ending September 4.

Tindall made one start in the week, pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing four hits and two runs, none of them earned, with three walks and a season-best six strikeouts in a 6-2 win over Rocky Mountain on September 2. He earned his team-high seventh win of the season with the victory, as well.

Tindall finished the 2023 season with a 7-3 record and a 5.82 ERA in 21 appearances, 16 of which were starts. He pitched 86 2/3 innings, walking 36 and striking out 61.

