Jackson Coutts Named PBL South Batter of the Week

WINDSOR, Colo. - Northern Colorado Owlz first baseman Jackson Coutts has been named the Pioneer League South Division Batter of the Week for the week ending September 4.

For the week, Coutts hit .400/.464/.800 with 10 hits, six of which were for extra bases, and three home runs. He also drove in a dozen and amassed 22 total bases.

On August 30, Coutts hit three home runs and had 8 RBI in a 19-18 win against Rocky Mountain, setting or tying four single-game bests for the Owlz in 2023.

Coutts wrapped up the 2023 season with the Owlz' franchise single-season hits record with 126. He hit .381 for the season with 18 home runs and 89 RBI.

