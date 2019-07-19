Mariners Re-Sign Alex Kile

July 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - On June 22nd, 2018, Alex Kile signed a contract to become the first player in Maine Mariners ECHL history. Just over a year later, the 25-year-old forward has re-signed in Maine. Kile spend most of the 2018-19 in the AHL, but remained under contract with the Mariners for the entirety of the season. He was one of six players to which the Mariners issued a qualifying offer on July 1st.

After a strong first season in the ECHL with the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2017-18, Kile burst onto the scene in Maine, scoring six goals in the first seven games of the season and registering at least one point in all but one of the Mariners' October contests. He quickly became a fan favorite with four goals in the first three home games. In his time with the Mariners, Kile also posted three multi-goal games.

After scoring his 7th goal in just his 10th game, he was loaned to the AHL's Utica Comets on November 10th. He appeared in four games for Utica before being returned, and immediately picking up where he left off, earning a second AHL chance with the Hartford Wolf Pack. After scoring one goal in two games for Hartford, Kile was once again returned to Maine. Just after the calendar turned to 2019, Kile was once again summoned to the AHL, by the Laval Rocket. He would spend the remainder of the season there. In 33 games for Laval, Kile scored five goals, adding two assists.

"I'm excited to get back to Portland and continue to establish the Mariners as a top team in the league," said Kile. "We have a culture where none of us are satisfied to be in the ECHL and I believe that helps get the best out of all of us."

Kile is from Troy, MI and played college hockey for the University of Michigan, captaining the team in his senior season of 2016-17. He played 12 AHL games with the Rochester Americans between the 2016-17 and 17-18 seasons, before being assigned to ECHL Cincinnati. He signed with the Mariners in late June 2018 and totaled 20 points (13 goals, 7 assists) in 22 games, before his long term stint with Laval.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans and group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 19, 2019

Mariners Re-Sign Alex Kile - Maine Mariners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.