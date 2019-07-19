Cedric Montminy Returns for Second Season with Rush

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today that 2019 Blain Jarvis "Heart and Soul Award" winner Cedric Montminy will return to Rapid City for his second season as a professional.

Montminy came to the Rush last season as a rookie in North American professional hockey, and had a banner year as a first-year professional. The 5'11", 190-pound forward became the fifth rookie in team history to amass 20 goals in a season, which led the team, coupled with 18 assists for 38 points in 60 games, good enough for second in team scoring last year, while also racking up 117 PIM. Montminy became the fourth player in team history to also record a 20 goal-100+ PIM season, and the first rookie to accomplish the task. Following the trade deadline deals made by Coach Tetrault and Coach Ferrara, he was rewarded for his leadership with Alternate Captaincy to conclude the 2018-19 ECHL season, and was the fourth recipient of the prestigious Blaine Jarvis "Heart and Soul Award", awarded to the player that "best exemplifies the qualities of Blaine Jarvis both on and off the ice: professionalism, perseverance, determination, commitment to the game, work ethic, and excellence in both the locker room and community."

"I signed back in Rapid because my girlfriend and I really enjoyed the quality of life there, and the Rush gave me my first chance. On that alone, it was so important for me to stay in Rapid City," Cedric Montminy stated on his return to the Rush. "I still can't explain what happened last year, it was so incredible! I just played my game without trying to do too much, and everything worked out. I guess the timing was perfect!"

"I always put a lot of pressure on myself, so I know that next season is going to be the most important one of my career. I just need to keep the same recipe as last year and work hard," Montminy elaborated regarding high expectations for next season. "All I would like to say to the fans is thank you for everything, and be ready for playoffs!"

"This has to be one of the most important re-signings of this offseason. I am absolutely ECSTATIC to have Cedric return to the Rush organization," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault exclaimed regarding Montminy's return to the Black Hills. "If you have 20 Cedric Montminy's on your team, it's bound to be a juggernaut of a group. Cedric was such a 'diamond in the rough' for us, coming into camp under the radar and turning this last season into one we'll be talking about for a long time, while also sharing with the community how incredible a human being he is on and off the ice. His compete level was second to none, his work ethic shook up our locker room and was contagious, and his willingness to do everything from playing 200 feet, hitting hard, taking the puck to the net, defending his teammates, blocking shots, and always be willing to fill any role we needed were big reasons as to why we made such a push for the playoffs last season. He has high expectations this season, but I know he'll live up to them and lead us to a great year."

Hailing from Sherbrooke, Quebec, Montminy came to the Rush after two immensely successful seasons in Europe, averaging nearly a goal-per-game and just over 2 points-per-game with Chambery in France3 in 2016-17 (18gp, 17g-21ast-38pts), and the next season in Germany3 with EHC Timmendorfer Strand 06, almost averaging an assist-per-game and over a point-per-game in 2017-18 (43gp, 23g-36ast-59pts). Prior to jumping to the pro ranks, Montminy played 19 QMJHL games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs in 2014-15, but spent the vast majority of his junior career in the QJAAAHL, where he was coached by 2003 Stanley Cup Champion Pascal Rheaume as a member of the Sherbrooke College-Champlain Cougars.

