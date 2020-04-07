Mariners Launch New Radio Show: 'Quarantime'

April 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Although there's been a lack of sports in the world over the last month, the Mariners will be bringing some hockey talk back starting this Thursday night. Media Relations and Broadcast Manager Michael Keeley will be hosting a new show on the Mariners Radio Network called "Quarantime," in which Mariners players and coaches will call in and join the conversation.

The first show will air on Thursday from 5-6 PM ET, and will stream live on the Mariners Radio Network, powered by Mixlr. Fans can tune in at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen, Mixlr.com/MaineMariners, or through the Mixlr App, available wherever apps can be downloaded. Keeley will speak with Mariners Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Riley Armstrong from 5-5:30, and forward Dillan Fox will call in from 5:30-6 PM. Listeners can submit questions for guests live through the Mixlr chat.

"I think it's important to bring the conversation back to hockey every now and then, as an escape from the stresses of our current situation," said Keeley. "It's been rough for all fans, athletes, and those who work in the sports industry to have virtually no 'sports escape' outlets in our lives for the last month. Hopefully we can take people's minds off of the virus for a little while."

Thursday's show will focus on a recap of the 2019-20 season, how Armstrong and Fox are spending their time at home, and a look toward the summer. For fans that can't tune into the show live, the full recording will be available on the audio archive at this link. Information on future shows will be posted on Mariners social media channels as well as MarinersOfMaine.com.

The Mariners are raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts including the United Way of Greater Portland, through sales of an exclusive t-shirt at their online store. The shirt is $20 and is being sold through the end of the business day on April 24th. It can be purchased at this link. Net proceeds benefit the United Way and other local COVID-19 relief funds.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.