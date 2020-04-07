South Carolina's Bergin Named ECHL Coach of the Year
April 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Steve Bergin of the South Carolina Stingrays is the 2019-20 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year.
The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.
Steve Martinson of Allen finished second in the voting, followed by Florida' Brad Ralph, Kirk MacDonald of Reading and Newfoundland's John Snowden.
In his first season as a head coach, Bergin led South Carolina to a 44-14-4 record, including a 25-5-4 record on the road. The 25 road wins are tied for the second most in a single season in ECHL history. Bergin also served as a coach at the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita, leading the Eastern Conference to the event's title.
Bergin was named the ninth head coach in Stingrays' history on April 26, 2019 after serving as the club's assistant coach for the previous three seasons. He was part of the Stingrays' Kelly Cup Finals appearance in 2017 and helped the team to their best regular season in club history the following year. Before starting his coaching career, Bergin spent five seasons as a defenseman with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League from 2011-16. He led Pensacola to three SPHL titles in 2013, 2014 and 2016 as well as a regular-season championship during the 2013-14 season.
John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)
2019-20 Steve Bergin, South Carolina Stingrays
2018-19 Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades
2016-17 Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Rob Murray, Alaska Aces and John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads
2008-09 Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils
2007-08 Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Davis Payne, Alaska Aces
2005-06 Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers
2004-05 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
2003-04 Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers
2002-03 Claude Noel, Toledo Storm
2001-02 Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators
2000-01 Troy Ward, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1998-99 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1997-98 Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers
1996-97 Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill
1995-96 Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades
1994-95 Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees
1992-93 Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps
1991-92 Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds
1990-91 Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers
