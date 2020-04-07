Indy's Watson Receives 2019-20 ECHL Sportsmanship Award

PRINCETON, N.J. - Spencer Watson of the Indy Fuel is the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award for 2019-20 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.

Tyler Sheehy of Allen finished second, followed by Toledo's Shane Berschbach, David Vallorani of Brampton and Utah's Tim McGauley.

Watson was tied for second in the ECHL with 31 goals and was tied for 11th with 59 points in 54 games while being assessed just 12 penalty minutes. He was tied for the league lead with 11 power-play goals and was tied for ninth with five game-winning goals.

Watson has recorded 151 points (78g-73a) in 152 career ECHL games with Indy and Manchester with 44 career penalty minutes.

ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners

2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals

2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces

2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye

2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays

2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads

2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades

2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators

2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls

2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno

2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans

2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

