Marcus Ortiz Signs Training Camp Tryout

August 20, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Mayhem have inked another returner to their training camp roster, signing forward Marcus Ortiz to a tryout for the 2019-20 season.

Ortiz joined the Mayhem in late March of last season after they claimed him off waivers for their playoff push. He strengthened the team's right flank and served an important role for the Mayhem as a gritty forward with high scoring upside. During the playoffs, he slid onto a hard-hitting line with Jimmy Soper and Shawn Lynch, forming a trio which was very difficult for opponents to play against. This line now has the opportunity to be reunited from the very start of the upcoming season and begin forming even more chemistry. Whether he links up with them or others, Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas is sure the right-winger will do whatever he is asked to help the team win.

"Marcus has shown the ability to be a top forward in this league when he wants to," Thomas said. "I know he's putting last season behind him and is very motivated to help our team in any way this season."

The Garland, TX native laced up for six regular season games and both playoff tilts for the Mayhem in March and April. Between Macon and the Knoxville Ice Bears, Ortiz (5'11, 190) combined for 29 points (16 G, 13 A) and 110 PIMs through 53 games played last season. His 16 goals tied him for third on the team with John Siemer, and his hard-nosed playstyle promises to bring some much-needed sandpaper to a lineup filled with skill players. The 26-year-old is thrilled to return and kick off his first full season in Middle Georgia.

"I'm excited to be coming back to Macon," Ortiz said. "I've only had a small taste of it so far and I loved every second of it from the fans to the group of guys and staff in the locker room. I'm excited to be back and in a good position this year to help bring the Mayhem back to another championship. Is it October yet?"

Ortiz is now the seventeenth player signing and the ninth forward to join the Mayhem training camp. Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media as training camp signings are made throughout the off-season. Spots will continue to fill as October draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

