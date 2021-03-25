March 25th Game Postponed

HUNTSVILLE - Tonight's game has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather. The Havoc, VBC, and SPHL jointly made the decision to postpone tonight's game in concern for the safety of the fans, players, and staff.

Tickets for tonight's game will be honored on the yet-to-be-determined rescheduled date.

