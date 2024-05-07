Marauders Shut out Mets 4-0 in Series Opener

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders shut out the St. Lucie Mets 4-0 at LECOM Park in the series opener on Tuesday night.

It was the third straight game the Mets lost by the score of 4-0. The Mets have been held off the scoreboard for 33 consecutive innings.

The Marauders scored the first run of the night in the second inning on a two-out bunt single by Kalae Harrison that scored Garrett Forrester from third base.

Bradenton scored its final three runs in the sixth inning. Omar Alfonzo hit a RBI double, Harrison brought in a run on a ground out and Juan Jerez hit a two-out RBI single for the last run.

All four runs were charged to Mets starter Austin Troesser, who breezed through the first 5.0 innings. Troesser ended up pitching 5.1 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out eight. Troesser now has 36 strikeouts in 23.2 innings.

Three Bradenton pitchers combined for the shutout. Starter Thomas Harrington pitched the first three innings on MiLB rehab assignment. Connor Oliver walked two and struck out two in a 29-pitch fourth. Hung-Leng Chang pitched the final 5.0 innings to get the win. He scattered four hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Mets outfielder Jeffry Rosa went 1 for 2 with a single, walk and hit-by-pitch in his team debut. Rosa was promoted from the FCL Mets after just two games. He hit 15 home runs in 44 games in the Dominican Summer League in 2023.

Jesus Baez went 1 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Jimmy Loper pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless relief for the Mets.

Forrester went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs for the Marauders, who have won six of their last seven home games.

The Mets have lost a season-high four straight games.

The Mets (12-16) and Marauders (10-18) play the second game of their series at LECOM Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

