Rodriguez Crushes Walk-Off Grand Slam as Mussels Stun Blue Jays 8-7

May 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Poncho Ruiz homered twice and Jose Rodriguez connected on a walk-off grand slam as the Mighty Mussels stunned the Dunedin Blue Jays 8-7 Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Fort Myers (10-18) entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 7-3. With one out in the inning, Maddux Houghton was called upon to pinch hit. He was hit in the head with a pitch, shooting life into the dugout. Houghton then advanced to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a Rafael Cruz pinch hit single, making it a 7-4 game. With two outs, Rayne Doncon pushed an opposite field single to right, putting runners at first and third. Brandon Winokur then worked a walk to load the bases, putting the tying run aboard and bringing the winning run to the plate.

With the Mussels down to their final out, Dunedin (12-16) called on lefty Kai Peterson (3-1) with the bases loaded. Rodriguez worked the count to 3-1 before blasting the walk-off grand slam 369 feet into the right field stands.

The walk-off was the second of the season for the Mussels, who walked off Palm Beach on April 23 on a single from Ruiz. It was the teams first walk-off homer since August 27, 2023.

Ruiz was pivotal in the win against Dunedin, connecting on his first two homers of the season. In the fourth, Ruiz drilled a 100.6 MPH shot to right-center to put Fort Myers ahead 1-0.

After the Blue Jays tied the game in the sixth, Ruiz gave the Mussels' the lead right back on a two-run homer to straight away center field, making it a 3-1 game.

Dunedin then scored six runs across the seventh and eighth innings to take a 7-3 lead. Only three of the six runs were earned as a pair of defensive errors by the Mussels proved costly.

Mussels' starter Spencer Bengard (0-0) was excellent in his first Low-A start. The righty went six innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out five and walking none. Nolan Santos (2-1) earned the win after striking out four over two innings of relief.

Dunedin starter Connor O'Halloran (3-1) went 5.2 and picked up a season high 10 strikeouts.

The newest Mussel, infielder Payton Eeles, went 1-for-3 in his debut with a walk and a single.

The Mussels return to action on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Twins No. 7 prospect Charlee Soto (0-2, 4.96 ERA) takes the ball for Fort Myers, opposite Juaron Watts-Brown (1-2, 5.50 ERA) of Dunedin.

