Marauders Begin Week of Fun at LECOM Park

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, AUGUST 3) -- Thirsty Thursdays will feature discounted alcohol prices with $2 12-ounce beers for all fans 21 and over, Presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. As well as $1 sodas!

SAFARI NIGHT (FRIDAY, AUGUST 4) -- Enjoy a night on the wild side as the Marauders host Safari Night at LECOM Park! The Marauders will rock themed threads available for auction postgame benefitting Myakka Elephant Ranch so fans can rep their favorite players in an eye-catching specialty jersey.

BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT (SATURDAY, AUGUST 5) -- Join us in celebrating the beginning of the new school year in Manatee County on Back to School Night, presented by Achieva Credit Union! A can't-miss giveaway of a Marauders-themed backpack will be given to the first 500 kids 12 & under and is the perfect item to show off on the first day of classes this year! Everyone knows you can't have a real celebration without a postgame fireworks show presented by Budweiser.

