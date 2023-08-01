Palm Beach Wins First Game at New Ballpark

The Palm Beach Cardinals started their stay at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in the best way possible, with a 5-3 victory over their neighbors, the Jupiter Hammerheads.

The Cardinals' pitching staff has continued to be a dominant force throughout the season. That was seen in Hancel Rincon's dominant start, only allowing two unearned runs over six innings of work. The Dominican brought his season ERA under 3.00 and tacked on six strikeouts, as he had his best stuff working for him. The only reliever was Hunter Hayes. The righty picked up his third save of the season after allowing one run in three innings. The Californian started off untouchable but got into and out of trouble in the ninth to seal the win. Overall, Hayes struck out four batters and only allowed three to reach base.

The offense for Palm Beach had its usual struggle of not being able to piece hits together. They pieced together two runs across their first four batters but stalled the rest of the first inning and only managed to add a few extra runs. Dakota Harris had a great day, having two singles and scoring twice. Michael Curialle looked like the version of himself that started the season, managing three hits and an RBI. Zach Levenson was also noticeable, with a single, RBI, and two runs scored. Joshua Baez seemed to be coming out of his slump from the past few weeks, getting two hits, a walk, and an RBI. The outfielder did make a crucial mistake on the basepaths, getting doubled up on a flyout where the centerfielder deked him.

The Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads will meet again on Wednesday, August 2nd at 6:30 pm. It will be a Silver Sluggers night at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches with baseball bingo and fun prizes. Get tickets here.

