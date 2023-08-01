Tortugas Pull Away from Mets, Win Opener 11-2

August 1, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas snapped their six-game losing streak by defeating the St. Lucie Mets 11-2 on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Tortugas amassed 14 hits. Sal Stewart went 3 for 3 with a double, two walks and three RBI. Cam Collier also had a three-hit game and drove in a pair on a double. Former St. Lucie Met and current Daytona outfielder Hector Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored.

The game started off well for the Mets. Center fielder Nick Morabito led off the game with a home run. It was Morabito's first game and at-bat for St. Lucie. He was promoted from the FCL Mets on Monday.

Daytona tied the game in the bottom of the first when Stewart singled home Victor Acosta.

The Tortugas scored three runs with two outs in the second inning against Mets starter Layonel Ovalles. Rodriguez hit a two-run single to make it 3-1 and Stewart followed with a RBI double for a 4-1 lead.

Morabito hit into a double play in the third inning that brought home Yeral Martinez from third base to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Tortugas scored twice in the fifth inning on a Logan Tanner sac fly and a RBI single by Johnny Ascanio to make it 6-2.

Daytona blew the game open by scoring five runs in the eighth. Collier hit a two-run double in the frame off Christopher Vasquez.

Ovalles took the loss. He was charged with six runs (five earned) over 5.0 innings. He scattered eight hits, walked just one and struck out seven.

Tortugas starter Arij Fransen earned the win. He held the Mets to two runs over 5.0 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Daytona relievers Joseph Menefee and Brody Jessee combined for 4.0 shutout innings with no walks to finish out the game.

Martinez led the Mets at the plate by going 2 for 3.

Wilfredo Lara was 1 for 4 with his 13th double of the season.

The Mets (33-63, 9-22) and Tortugas (41-53, 12-17) play the second game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.