Mankato Products Signed by MoonDogs for 2023 Season

Two local products, Louis Magers and Matthew Werk, have signed on to join the Mankato MoonDogs roster.

Werk, a graduate of Mankato East High School, and a Freshman Infielder at South Dakota State and Magers, a two-way Freshman at Minnesota State-Mankato, are both 2022 high school graduates from rival high schools located in Mankato.

Werk, a two-way player at East, has switched to an infielder-only with the Jackrabbits. He will get the chance to suit up in his hometown for the Orange and Black this summer. Dating back to his high school days, he was named the team's MVP as a Junior, going 2-1 with 42 strikeouts in 26 innings on the mound, and hitting at a .309 clip at the plate. Coming out of high school, he was named the #22 overall prospect in the state of Minnesota, as well as the #6 shortstop in the state via Perfect Game 2022.

Magers, who will pitch as well as play some first base and outfield, had a storied high school career and made the Big 9 All-Conference Team, All-Section Team, and All-City Team during his career. He also helped West win the Big 9 Conference Championship as a Junior. Following his senior season, he excelled for Mankato National Post 11 in American Legion, hitting .479 with 31 RBI and 10 stolen bases as well as a 4-0 record and a 0.91 ERA on the mound. He committed to MSU-Mankato to play for his father, Matt, who is the head coach for the Mavericks. He just recently picked up his first collegiate hit against Missouri Western, an RBI double.

You can check out both local products as the MoonDogs will open up their season on May 29 at ISG Field against the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m.

