Dock Spiders Daily Specials Return for 2023

March 20, 2023







FOND DU LAC, WI - Daily Specials have been a popular part of Dock Spiders games since the team's arrival for the 2017 season. For the seventh-straight year, many fan favorites are back! The popular 'Bang For Your Buck' nights return for two nights of the week and each Friday home game will once again conclude with our popular fireworks show. Miller Mondays, Craft Brews & Brats, Kids Run the Bases, and Autograph Sundays round out the slate!

PROMOTIONS FOR DAYS OF THE WEEK:

MONDAY: Miller Mondays presented by Miller Brewing Company - With each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

TUESDAY: Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

WEDNESDAY: Bang For Your Buck with Sunny 97.7 - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

THURSDAY: Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage with 99.5 WPKR - Enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3 and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for $3 each.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Fridays presented NEW Manufacturing Alliance - The popular post-game fireworks show will follow each Friday home game this season! June 2 will be brought to you by Kwik Trip, June 16 by Fond du Lac Credit Union, July 7 by LEB Insurance Group, July 28 by Marine Credit Union, August 4 by MICHELS Corporation, and August 11 by Lamers Bus Lines.

SATURDAY: Kids Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W - All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

SUNDAY: Autograph Sundays - Stay after the game to collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders players, coaches, and Weaver!

The Dock Spiders begin their seventh season on Memorial Day (May 29) against the Green Bay Rockers at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Season tickets, packages, and group tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

