Huskies Sign Jacksonville Native with Northland Familiarity

Duluth, Minn. - Ian Moore may be from Florida, but he's well acquainted with the Northland of Minnesota. The 2022 graduate of Episcopal High School and current student at the College of Central Florida played three seasons with the Duluth Diamond Jaxx, earning an MVP in the 2020 Midwest Elite Championship. "I wanted to play for the Huskies due to the many connections and friendships I made in Duluth over the last three years," he said. A true utility player, Ian can play infield, outfield, and is a right-handed pitcher.

The freshman saw his first bit of action for the Central Florida Patriots on Jan 28th, where he had one hit and one run in two plate appearances, according to cfpatriots.net. When he's not playing baseball, Moore enjoys travel, surfing, and watching college football. What is one thing Moore learned in 2022 that he'd like to put into practice this season? "To have the confidence that I'm as good as everyone else out on the field," he said. Ian is looking forward to representing the city of Duluth this summer, and his goals for 2023 are developing more to play at the college level and finding a four-year school to play at.

We're glad you'll be continuing your baseball growth in Duluth, Ian! Welcome to the Huskies family!

