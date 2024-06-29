Mankato Habaneros Sweep Madison Night Mares

June 29, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







MANKATO, MN- The Madison Night Mares were defeated in both games tonight versus the Mankato Habaneros.

The first game resulted in a score of 6-5 for the Habaneros. The Night Mares were able to score first in the second inning with a run by Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison). They then scored two more but were met with an answer from Paige Zender (Iowa State University) who hit a home run and brought in her teammate Brooke Holmes (St. Cloud State University). Zender then hit another home run in the bottom of the fifth. The Habaneros then walked it off on an error at shortstop to clinch the win in the bottom of the seventh.

Mankato then run-ruled Madison in game two of the doubleheader tonight. The Habaneros gained momentum in the second when they scored ten of their thirteen runs. Grace Leitheiser (Bryant and Stratton College) and Amity White (University of South Alabama) both scored on Emma Lee's (Trine University) triple. Serena Timmer (University of Minnesota-Duluth) then hit a grand slam to put it out of reach. Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) was then able to hit a home run in the fifth, but it was only the Night Mares' third run of the game.

This doubleheader was the end of this series. The Night Mares remain second in the league with a 6-6 record after Mankato who leads 10-2.

The Night Mares head to La Crosse to play in a doubleheader against the Steam on Sunday, June 30th with the first game starting at 5:05 pm.

