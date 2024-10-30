Mandy Haught Marks Senior USWNT Debut with Shutout against Argentina

October 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC goalkeeper Mandy Haught recorded her first start and first shutout for the United States Women's National Team in a 3-0 victory over Argentina at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Haught enjoyed a quiet evening in goal for USA, touching the ball just 11 times in 90 minutes against Argentina. However, she displayed her quality in possession, recording a 100% pass completion rate on ten passes. Haught was called into action just one time in the entire match, making a simple save on a long range effort in the fourth minute, but was well shielded by her backline which included goalscorer Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave) and fellow debutant Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC).

Haught, 25, has had a standout season between the sticks for the Utah Royals this season. In her 23 starts, she is fourth in the NWSL with 81 saves, breaking the Royals single-season record of 80, set by Nicole Barnhart in 2018. The goalkeeper also leads the league in prevented goals, 8.8. Haught has been nominated for Save of the Week eight times, winning once for her save against Washington Spirit on June 8th.

Haught has represented the United States at the youth levels, prior to her senior call-up. She was a member of the USA's 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Team, finishing her U-20 career with 10 caps and was also the starting goalkeeper for the USA at the 2018 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship and also played for the USA at the U-18 WNT level.

Haught will return to Utah in time for Fan Appreciation Night at America First Field against reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC on November 1st. Tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

