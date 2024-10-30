URFC Forward Cloé Lacasse Added to Season-Ending Injury List

October 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce forward Cloé Lacasse has been placed on the season-ending injury list and will miss a portion of the 2025 season.

Lacasse ruptured her ACL and sprained her MCL in the second half of URFC's last match at Angel City. Since the injury on October 20th, Lacasse has undergone a successful surgery and will work closely with Utah Royals' medical staff to return to play.

Since her addition during the summer transfer window from WSL side Arsenal W.F.C., Lacasse has been instrumental to the Royals' attack with her pace and technical ability. In nine NWSL matches the Canadian winger has recorded 664 minutes and has scored a team-high four goals. She notched the club's first ever hat-trick on October 13, and the first hat-trick of the NWSL season in 2024.

Utah Royals FC closes out its inaugural year at home against the reigning NWSL champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC on Friday, November 1. URFC invites you to come celebrate Fan Appreciation Night at America First Field, tickets are available now at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

