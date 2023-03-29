Mammoth Strengthen D-Core, Adding Oganezov

Elmira, N.Y. - The Elmira Mammoth have signed Erik Oganezov to a standard player contract to help strengthen their Defense as they get set for a run at the playoffs. Oganezov played 31 games for the Delaware Thunder this season and had 1 goal and 9 assists. The lefty Defenseman also played 5 games this season for the Binghamton Black Bears and had two helpers in his time down I-86.

This is the 2nd year in the league for the 6'0" back end man, he played 40 games last season for the Black Bears, he potted 4 goals and 8 assists. The Stavropol, Russia native will look to make his mark at the blue line for the Mammoth as they have clinched a spot in the Commissioner Cup Playoffs. They will travel to Binghamton on Friday for a 7:00 puck drop, and then they will return home to take on the Danbury Hat Tricks at 6:35pm. Come out and see Erik and the boys battle as they get set for battle in the Empire Division.

