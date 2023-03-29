The Battle of I-94 Continues with Autism Awareness Night

March 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







With the series tied at 7-7, now is the time and clinch the win!

Use Promo Code "FREDI" to support Autism Awareness Month and $5 of every $20 ticket will go to Freddi The Pizza Man Foundation!

Remember! Sign up for season tickets now with a $25 deposit which includes a ticket to the playoff game on April 21st!

For more info, contact info@mcrockershockey.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.