The Battle of I-94 Continues with Autism Awareness Night
March 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release
With the series tied at 7-7, now is the time and clinch the win!
Use Promo Code "FREDI" to support Autism Awareness Month and $5 of every $20 ticket will go to Freddi The Pizza Man Foundation!
Remember! Sign up for season tickets now with a $25 deposit which includes a ticket to the playoff game on April 21st!
For more info, contact info@mcrockershockey.com
Check out the Motor City Rockers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2023
- The Battle of I-94 Continues with Autism Awareness Night - Motor City Rockers
- Mammoth Strengthen D-Core, Adding Oganezov - Elmira Mammoth
- Elmira Shocks Carolina Winning 5-3 - Elmira Mammoth
- Elmira Surges Late, Falls 6-2 to Binghamton - Elmira Mammoth
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Rockers Stories
- The Battle of I-94 Continues with Autism Awareness Night
- Rockers Special Teams Defeat Black Bears 8-4 on Saturday Night
- Milam's OT Winner Steals 6-5 Win over Binghamton
- Motor City Secures Playoff Bid, Takes Season Series vs Carolina
- Motor City Rockers Take Two Games from Top Team Columbus River Dragons in Weekend Series