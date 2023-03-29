Elmira Shocks Carolina Winning 5-3

The Elmira Mammoth looked to rebound after a come from behind victory last night for the Carolina Thunderbirds after a 7-4 result here at First Arena last night. It was a very chippy game between the two teams but Elmira would come out on the upper hand defeating the Thunderbirds by a final score of 5-3.

The first period would pick up right where it left off last night with some scrappy play from both sides. Just before the halfway mark of the first Elmira Forward Luke Richards jammed home a rebound on Greggory Hussey to open the scoring. Tristan Mock and Josh Sanchez each earned the assist.

The next 10 minutes, each team would take some penalties but every opportunity was killed off including a 4 on 3 at one point. The first period would end with the Mammoth holding a slim 1-0 lead over the Thunderbirds.

After the Mammoth took an early 2nd period timeout they responded with a beautiful breakaway goal from Ricards Jelenskis. Dalton Anderson and Nick Gullo received the helpers.

The Thunderbirds would finally break the shutout getting on the board with a goal from who else but Gus Ford, for Ford it's his 42nd of the season and inched the Thunderbirds closer.

The 2nd period would end in favor of Elmira who held a 2-1 lead over Carolina with just 20 minutes left to play.

The Thunderbirds would catch a lucky breakaway that sprung Gus Ford for his 2nd goal of the night to tie the hockey game up at 2.

The tie game would last about 10 minutes until Josh Sanchez found pay dirt for the 2nd straight night giving the Mammoth a 3-2 lead.

4 minutes later Sanchez decided 1 wasn't enough so he buried his 2nd of the night to give Elmira a 4-2 lead with less than 4 minutes to play.

The Thunderbirds were not done yet as they added the extra attacker and John Buttita tipped in a long shot from the point past Proudlock to make it 4-3.

The Mammoth would seal the deal with their 3rd empty netter of the season, this one off the stick of Nick Gullo who fired it from center ice into the empty twine to close the books on the night and give Elmira a 5-3 victory.

With the win the Mammoth have clinched the playoffs in their first year as a program and will be playing postseason hockey.

The Mammoth will be on the road next Friday against the Binghamton Black Bears and back home on Saturday to take on the Danbury Hat Tricks.

