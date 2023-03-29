Elmira Surges Late, Falls 6-2 to Binghamton

The Mammoth came back home after a weekend split with the Port Huron Prowlers to take on the Binghamton Black Bears. The Black Bears would end their long 2 week road trip with a victory over Elmira, 6-2.

It took awhile for both teams to get going but with less than 5 minutes left in the first, Ricards Jelenskis took a holding penalty and was sent off to the box. Don Olivieri took advantage and potted the first goal of the game with the assist from Gavin Yates to make it 1-0 Black Bears.

2 minutes later Justin Schmit sent a puck out of play and was sent to the sin bin. The Black Bears would prosper again on the power play. Kyle Powell sent a shot from the point that Austin Thompson deflected past Thomas Proudlock to make it 2-0 Binghamton. That is how the first period would end.

Less than 3 minutes into the 2nd period, the Black Bears found another power play opportunity and this time it was Cameron Yarwood with a bomb that found its way past Proudlock,Olivieri and Jestin Somero each received an assist.

Later on in the 2nd Jestin Somero was able to tee up a one timer that found its way to the back of the net for his first career goal. Assisting was Yarwood and Yates and the Black Bears would lead 4-0.

The Mammoth parade to the box would continue as they end period 2 in the box, the Black Bears would start on the powerplay for the final frame of the contest.

The Black Bears would not capitalize on that power play but they would tack onto their lead. Gavin Yates put away a rebound in the paint to make it 5-0. Yarwood and Lewis each earned an assist.

With less than 8 minutes left in the game the Mammoth would end the shutout of Talor Joseph. Jim Jensen was able to net his first career Mammoth goal with the assists from Stavros Soilis and Tate Leeson.

5 minutes later Luke Richards continued his goal streak, the Mammoth finally struck for gold on the powerplay to tighten things up 5-2.

Binghamton would close the door with an empty netter from Gavin Yates to make the final score 6-2 Black Bears.

These two teams will go back at it again tomorrow night at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton as the Black Bears ended their two game skid tonight with a 6-2 victory.

The Herd will return home next Friday and Saturday against the Carolina Thunderbirds, tickets are still available at FirstArena.Net as well as the Box Office at First Arena.

