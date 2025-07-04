Mainers Take Down Ocean State 12-4

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers defeated the Ocean State Waves 12-4 in front of a packed house on the Fourth of July at Goodall Park. The Mainers improved to 10-13 while Ocean State fell to 11-12.

Ocean State jumped on the board first scoring two runs in the first and then two more in the top of the fourth. The Waves held a commanding 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when the Mainers had two outs and no runners on and were then able to plate seven runs in an incredible two out rally.

After Sanford took a 7-4 lead the Mainers never looked back. The Mainers bullpen was lights out for the second night in a row. Four pitchers combined to allow two hits and no runs through the final five innings.

"Our bullpen willed us to a win for the second night in a row and that's huge," said Mainers manager Nic Lops. The Mainers weren't done at the plate and were able to send five more runs home thanks to multi- hit performances from Brendan Sencaj (Bentley), Blake Schaaf (Wake Forest), Jack Toomey (Boston College), Zack Kent (Binghamton), and Trey King (Georgia).

Tonight's game was the third time the Mainers were able to string together consecutive wins this season.

Sanford will look to make it three straight wins when they travel to North Shore tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.







