Mainers Take Down Mystic 6-5 in Walk-Off Fashion

June 30, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers defeated the Mystic Schooners 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth at Goodall Park. The win moves Sanford to 7-11, while Mystic drops to 9-12.

Sanford had runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the ninth, and Trey King (Georgia) coming to the plate. King got a bunt down in a sacrifice attempt, the throw to first trickled away and Ryan Kolben (UMass) came around from second to score the winning run. "Get your bunts down and you will win games," said Mainers manager Nic Lops. The Mainers capitalized on four Mystic errors throughout the night.

Sanford allowed a run in the first but got three runs in the bottom of the second highlighted by a two RBI single from Kolben. The Mainers' catcher had two hits on the night. The game would go back and forth all the way until the final inning. Mystic was able to plate a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to regain the lead. Three of Mystics five runs were marked as unearned. Alex Cook (College of Charleston), Nic Melton (UNC Asheville), Sam Mitchell (Alabama), and Tyler Longoria (St. Johns) all had solid nights on the rubber. Longoria earned the win, it was his league-high fourth win on the mound.

The game was 4-4 going into the eighth before Eric Cha (Northeastern) sent a ball over the left field wall for a solo homer. The homer gave Mystic a 5-4 lead. The Mainers defense did a great job to keep the deficit at a run by cutting down a runner at home to end the inning on a double to right.

Sanford tied the game at five on a Charlie Jones (Georgia) sac-fly. Longoria fired a scoreless ninth before Sanford walked it off in the bottom half of the inning.

The Mainers homestand continues tomorrow night at Goodall Park when the Valley Blue Sox come to town. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.