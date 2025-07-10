Mainers Rout Keene, Drop Second Game 6-4

July 10, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

KEENE, New Hampshire - In a continuation of Tuesday's postponement at Goodall Park, the Mainers came into Alumni Field with a 6-2 lead and eventually would defeat the Keene SwampBats 13-3. Keene responded in Game 2 coming away with a 6-4 victory in seven innings. The Mainers record is now 14-15, while Keene sits atop the league at 20-10.

Game 1 - The game picked up in the bottom of the fourth with Sanford leading 6-2 as the home team. Nic Melton (UNC-Asheville) was on the mound for the resumption and earned the win going three innings allowing one run. The Sanford bats gave Melton plenty of insurance, plating seven runs in the fifth. The inning was highlighted by a three-run homer by Brennan Hudson (Georgia), it was a team-high fifth home run for Hudson which gave him six RBIS in the ballgame.

Beau Brailey (Campbell) took the mound after Melton and tossed two scoreless innings as the Mainers won 13-3.

Game 2 - The Mainers dropped Game 2, 6-4 in a contest that saw a lot of its action in the first inning. Sanford got on the board first on a two-run homer from Hudson. It was Hudson's sixth blast of the summer to put him atop the league leaders in home runs. Keene answered right back with four runs in the bottom of the first. After working three walks to open the inning, Jack Herring (East Carolina) sent one out of the park to right for a tone-setting grand slam. TJ Curley (Stonehill) entered in relief and fired two scoreless innings and struck out four.

The SwampBats would add on with two more runs in the fourth. Sanford was able to get two back on an RBI triple from Kyle Douin (Southern Maine) and an RBI single from Trey King (Georgia). The Mainers would strand the bases loaded in the inning, and neither team would touch home the rest of the game. Keene now owns a 5.5 game lead over Sanford in the North division.

The Mainers hit the road tomorrow as they head to Martha's Vineyard, first pitch is scheduled for 7PM.







