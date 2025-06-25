Mainers Get the Best of Mystic in 13-6 Win

GROTON, Connecticut - The Sanford Mainers defeated the Mystic Schooners, 13-6 at Fitch High School. The win improved the Mainers to 5-10, while Mystic falls to 7-9

In a long ball game, Mystic ended up out-hitting Sanford eight to six, but the Mainers were able to capitalize on 13 walks issued by Schooners pitching. The struggling Mystic staff allowed 13 runs in just three different innings.

The Mainers set the tone immediately in the first. The Sanford clean-up hitter Jack Toomey (Boston College) came to the plate with two runners on and belted a three-run homer to left for his first long-ball of the summer.

Charlie Hale (Endicott) got his second start of the summer for the Mainers. The New Hampshire native did his job and went five innings while allowing one earned run to get the win.

Sanford saw their first big inning in the fourth when they plated five on a plethora of walks with a few hits mixed in. However even with the 8-1 lead the game was not over. Mystic responded not long after to score five unanswered runs and the lead was suddenly down to two.

Sam Mitchell (Alabama) was fantastic in relief, the Alabama native went 3.1 scoreless to earn the save. The game went to the eighth with Sanford still leading 8-6. The Mainers once again took advantage of walks to produce their second five-run inning of the night. Sanford took a 13-6 lead after the long inning allowing the Mainers to snap a two game losing streak.

The Mainers wrap up their Connecticut trip tomorrow when they visit the Bristol Blues at Muzzy Field.







