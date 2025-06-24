Mainers Defeated by Newport, 9-5

June 24, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine - In a rematch of the 2024 NECBL championship series the Sanford Mainers fell to the Newport Gulls 9-5, at Goodall Park. Sanford dropped to 4-9 after the loss, and Newport improved to 10-6.

The Mainers were in a hole early and were never able to tie or take a lead in the game. The Gulls offense produced five hits in the first inning to score three. The five hits to open up the ballgame were a part of thirteen total across nine innings for Newport.

Sanford allowed just one run over the next five innings, a strong outing in relief from Nathan Teague (Vanderbilt) kept the Newport bats quiet. The Mainers scored a run a piece in innings two, three, and four. Ryan Kolben (UMass) doubled to drive one home, and Brennan Hudson (Georgia) homered for the third time this summer.

The game was broken open in the top of the seventh. Newport was able to take advantage of walks and string together hits to put up five runs in the inning. Sanford responded by plating two runs in the bottom of the inning on a two-rbi single from Trey King (Georgia). The seventh would be the last time either team scored, and the final score was 9-5 in favor of the visiting Gulls.

The Mainers hit the road tomorrow for game one of a three game Connecticut road trip. First pitch in Danbury is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







