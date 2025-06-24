Keene and Vermont Combine for 28 Runs and 39 Hits in Mountaineers' Monday Night

June 24, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







KEENE, N.H. - The SwampBats and Mountaineers combined for 28 runs and 39 hits in Keene's 17-11 Monday night win from Alumni Field.

On a 95 degree night in New Hampshire, Conlan Daniel hit a grand slam to tie the game at 11 after trailing by seven runs and pitched in the same game while the two teams combined for four total homers. The game lasted three hours and 54 minutes.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 11, Keene 17

Records: Vermont 5-9, Keene 13-2

Location: Alumni Field

Rapid Recap

Vermont struck first with a base hit from Charlie Rogan to score Daniel.

Keene hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to make it 4-1.

Joey Pagano's third inning double plated Daniel to make it 4-2. Rogan followed it up with a double of his own to cut the deficit to one.

Vermont tied the game in the fourth on Sam Gates' double to score Thomas Schreck.

Keene scored four in the fourth to grab the lead right back. They added three more in the fifth to make it 11-4.

The Mountaineers cut the lead to five in the sixth on Daniel's double to left to score Addison Ainsworth. Daniel scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-6.

Vermont plated five in the seventh to tie the game at 11. Braeden Smith, Ty Acker and Ashton Gilio all reached to start the inning. Ainsworth singled to score Smith. Daniel launched a game-tying grand slam over the center field fence to knot the game at 11.

Keene scored two in the seventh and four in the eighth as the Mountaineers ran out of arms. Daniel pitched the eighth.

Game Notes

WP: Andrew Lepine (1-0) | LP: Koen Smith (0-2)

Daniel led the way offensively for the Mountaineers with three hits and five RBIs.

Schreck and Rogan both notched two hits.

Ten Mountaineers players had hits.

Monday night's contest marked a new season-high in runs, hits and length of game time for Vermont.

It marked the highest scoring game in the NECBL this season.

Up Next

Vermont will head back home to face Martha's Vineyard 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Rec on NECBL+.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.