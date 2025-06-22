Valley's Eight-Run Seventh Enough to Down Vermont 12-4

June 22, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt. - An eight-run seventh inning from Valley downed Vermont 12-4 to end the weekend home stand.

Vermont and Valley were even at three entering the seventh, but things unraveled as the Blue Sox walked five times and sent 12 to the plate.

Score: Valley 12, Vermont 4

Records: Vermont 5-8, Valley 7-6

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Cooper Montelbano got the start and tossed 2.2 innings. He allowed four hits and two runs.

Vermont scored two in the first to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Sam Gates and Conlan Daniel both singled and came around to score with the help of a sacrifice fly from Griffin Brown.

A solo shot from Valley in the second cut the lead in half.

A two-out triple and a bloop single tied the game at two for the Blue Sox in the third.

Vermont grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fourth with a Thomas Schreck single and stolen base, a Foster Apple walk and a sacrifice fly from Joey Baran.

Valley tied the game in the fifth with a hit by pitch and two two-out hits.

Both teams found nothing in the sixth.

Valley plated eight runs on four hits and an error in the seventh to make it 11-3.

Vermont got one back in the bottom of the inning with two walks and a hit by pitch.

Valley scored a run in the ninth to finish the scoring, 12-4.

Game Notes

WP: Riley Williams (1-0) | LP: Jack Rollo (0-2)

The Mountaineers swiped nine bags, a new season-high.

Gates reached twice and scored twice, extending his four-game on base streak.

Daniel reached four times with two hits.

Schreck reached all four times with a double, single and two walks.

Up Next

Vermont will travel to Keene in a makeup game from last week for a date with the SwampBats at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Alumni Field on ESPN+.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.