Mainers Fall to Danbury, 8-1

June 24, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers fell to the Danbury Westerners 8-1 at Rogers Park in Danbury. The loss moved Sanford to 4-10, while Danbury snapped a five game skid to improve to 5-7.

Danbury struck first and early, the Westerners strung together four hits to plate two runs in the first. Danbury added another run in the third before Drew Smith (UConn) came on in relief. Smith looked fantastic in tossing three scoreless innings, but the Mainers were unable to take advantage at the plate. "It was a sloppy game of baseball," said manager Nic Lops.

Sanford had a man in scoring position with no outs in the fifth and sixth innings but could not scratch a run across. The Mainers lone run came in the eighth on an RBI single from Blake Schaaf (Wake Forest). It was just a three-run game going to the bottom half of the inning, the Westerners loaded the bases and then a grand slam for Danbury put the game out of reach. The Westerns held an 8-1 lead and kept the Sanford bats quiet in the ninth to win their first game in over a week.

The Mainers will be back in action at Mystic tomorrow night.







