Sharks Bite Back to Split Season Series with Vermont

June 25, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The Sharks split the season series with the Mountaineers via their 10-5 defeat of Vermont Tuesday night.

A 49-minute rain delay pushed the start back, but the rain held off the rest of the night after a brief thunderstorm before the scheduled first pitch.

The Basics

Score: Vineyard 10, Vermont 5

Records: Vineyard 9-6, Vermont 5-10

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Martha's Vineyard jumped out to a 4-0 start in the first with the help of four walks.

Vermont got one back in the bottom of the inning with three-straight hits from Jaylen Hernandez, Conlan Daniel and Braeden Smith.

Vineyard plated another two in the top of the second with a walk and two hits to make it 6-1.

A double steal and an error scored Paul Napolitano and Matthew Minckler in the second to cut the deficit to three.

A leadoff double from Daniel set up Addison Ainsworth's RBI-single to make it 6-4.

The Mountaineers made it 6-5 in the fifth when Smith came home to score on a fielder's choice groundout.

Vineyard scored four unanswered to close it out and finish the scoring off at 10-5.

Game Notes

WP: Luca Alagheband (1-1) | LP: Ryan Brown (1-2)

Daniel has reached base safely 12 of his last 14 trips to the dish. He notched two hits and back-to-back three-hit games.

Gates has a five-game hitting streak.

Smith reached three times again, doing so back-to-back nights.

Ainsworth has reached in all six games.

Noah Hertzler and Bryce Gluckman each tossed scoreless innings in relief.

Up Next

Vermont will take the next two days off before a trip to Holyoke for a matchup with the Valley Blue Sox Friday night.







