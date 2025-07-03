Mainers Do It Again in Extras, 9-4 over Keene in Ten

KEENE, New Hampshire - The Sanford Mainers defeated the Keene SwampBats 9-4 in ten innings at Alumni Field, where thousands were on hand for an Independence Eve celebration. The Mainers improved to 9-13, while first-place Keene fell to 17-7. The win moves the Mainers to a perfect 3-0 in extra-innings games.

The story of the game was Brendan Sencaj (Bentley), and the tenth inning. Sencaj homered three times in the game, and played third base for the first time since high school. Sencaj had solo homers in the fifth, seventh, and added a two-run blast in the tenth.

Sencaj's home run in the tenth was the first of three separate two-runs long balls. Following him Dom Tozzi (Coastal Carolina) had a two-run shot to right center, and Charlie Jones (Georgia) left the yard for the first time this summer with a two-run blast to left-center. "This was a statement game for us, " said Mainers manager Nic Lops.

The Mainers trailed 3-1 after two innings but the Sanford bullpen was lights out for nine innings, after the starter was pulled after the first inning. Nic Melton (UNC Asheville), and Ben Griffith (Binghamton) each tossed three innings of relief and allowed zero earned runs. The game reached a weather delay in ninth and on came Sam Mitchell (Alabama) with one out when the game resumed. Mitchell retired two batters in the ninth to get to extras, and was credited with the win on the mound after pitching the tenth with plenty of insurance.

The Mainers are back at home for Independence Day as they welcome the Ocean State Waves to Goodall Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.







