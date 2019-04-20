Maine Natives Signed to Mainers Roster

April 20, 2019 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) - Sanford Mainers News Release





SANFORD - The opportunity to play summer college baseball at the highest level gives players from all over the country to compete against each other and prove they have what it takes to play professionally. However, for four Mainers, that top-flight summer ball experience will take place right in their own backyard.

Maine natives Matthew Pushard (Maine), Gavin Bates (Dayton), Robbie Armitage (Marist), and Reece Armitage (Marist) will showcase their abilities while representing their home state when they suit up for the Sanford Mainers this summer. These four join York's Trevor LaBonte (Maryland), who was recently featured.

Pushard, who hails from Brewer, has been a key cog in the Maine Black Bears bullpen in his redshirt sophomore season. Before redshirting his sophomore year due to an injury, he was electric as a freshman in 2017, recording a 1.00 earned run average in his 18 innings pitched, notching 13 strikeouts and a 1-0 record. His ERA topped the ball club, as well as his .121 batting average against and 0.61 walks and hits per innings pitched. He'll look to continue rehabbing his right arm in Orono before joining the Mainer pitching staff this summer.

Bates, a freshman, comes to Sanford as a member of the University of Dayton baseball program. Originally from Auburn, Bates transferred from St. Dominic Academy to Kents Hill School after his sophomore year of high school to continue his promising hockey career. However, his rapid development as a pitcher with the Huskies and his AAU team, the Maine Lightning, convinced him to shift his focus to baseball full time.

In his first season with the Flyers, he has only made one appearance on the mound, throwing a scoreless inning and striking out the side against Eastern Kentucky.

For the two pitchers, the chance to play for the Mainers presented the perfect opportunity to come home for the summer and play the sport they love in an incredible environment in front of their friends and family.

"I love to be home and spend time with my family and friends," Bates said. "When I heard there was an option to play on a good summer team in Maine, there was no hesitation for me to say yes."

"I decided to play in Sanford because I am very proud of where I'm from," Pushard added. "It's an amazing opportunity to be able to represent my home state. It's a great way for my family and friends to come support the team over the summer!"

Twins Reece and Robbie Armitage, a duo from Falmouth, will join forces once again when they make their ways to Sanford at the conclusions of their sophomore seasons at Marist. After both being named to the Maine Underclass All-Star Team and USA Today All USA Second Team in their junior seasons at Falmouth High School, they became integral members of the Red Foxes' batting order.

In his freshman season, Reece Armitage batted .282 with 29 hits, nine of which were extra base hits, with one home run and 14 runs batted in. He kept his offensive productivity going into his sophomore year, as he already has 22 hits with one HR and 10 RBIs and is second on the team with 12 walks.

As for Robbie Armitage, after only appearing in six games as a freshman, he burst onto the scene as a sophomore. His .321 batting average, 36 hits, 5 home runs, .873 OPS, and 55 total bases all rank second on the Red Foxes while he leads the team with a .518 slugging percentage.

The two brothers have been Mainers fans ever since they were kids, so playing for the Mainers represents the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

"Playing for the Mainers is something I've always wanted to do growing up," Reece Armitage stated. "Having the ability to compete in one of the top collegiate summer ball leagues at home in front of my family and friends is really special."

"The state of Maine is really special to me," Robbie Armitage added. "I know my family and friends are really excited to come watch me play. Sanford has such a great atmosphere, and it's going to be great playing at home with my brother. I'm really looking forward to this summer!"

The Sanford Mainers season schedule is now available online. For more information, please contact us at (207) 324-0010 or via email at broose@metrocast.net. You can also learn more about the rest of the Mainers roster as the players are introduced at sanfordmainers.com.

• Discuss this story on the New England Collegiate Baseball League message board...





New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from April 20, 2019

Maine Natives Signed to Mainers Roster - Sanford Mainers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.