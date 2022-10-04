Maimonides Park to Host Team Ukraine for Charity Baseball Games against NYPD & FDNY

Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, announced today it will host Team Ukraine for a pair of charity baseball games against the NYPD and FDNY to raise funds to help rebuild sports fields and complexes throughout Ukraine.

Tickets for the games, which will be played on Friday, October 14th vs. the NYPD and Saturday, October 15th vs. the FDNY, will be free with a suggested donation of $10 upon entry.

