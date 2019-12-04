Mahoning Valley Scrappers Praise Congressional Efforts to Save Minor League Baseball

December 4, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Niles, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers today praised the newly created Save Minor League Baseball Task Force that has been organized by members of Congress to prevent Major League Baseball (MLB) from eliminating 42 minor league franchises, nearly one quarter of all minor league teams around the country.

"We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Massachusetts), David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB's effort cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game," said Jordan Taylor, General Manager and Vice President of HWS Baseball.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have been identified as one of the 42 franchises facing elimination under the MLB proposal.

Minor league teams are vital to the social and economic lives of millions of Americans; they support scores of local businesses and jobs, provide accessible entertainment, help promote tourism spending and donate tens of millions of dollars in charitable contributions.

"With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country," said Taylor "We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us."

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from December 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.