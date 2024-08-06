Madison Night Mares Wrap-Up Inaugural Season in Front of Record Crowd

MADISON, WI - The Madison Night Mares played their final game of the season tonight in Warner Park against the La Crosse Steam.

La Crosse took the win this evening, but Madison is coming out in second place overall this season.

The game began with Holly Lowenberg (Bryant & Stratton College) in the circle for the Night Mares. Avary Makarewicz (University of Tennessee at Martin) knocked a single to start things off but they were unable to score until the second inning.

For the Night Mares, it was Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) with the Night Mares' first hit. She had a double but was left stranded on base.

Valerie Osthoff (Carroll University) had a two-run double that was the only run scored in the game. Katie Beagle (University of Illinois at Springfield) scored after her walk and Ashlee Chantos (Winona State University) had a single to get her on base.

The Night Mares then switched pitchers each inning following. Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) came in first in the third. Then, Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) made her first appearance of the season in the circle with her sister Addie Blomberg (South Dakota State University) catching. H. Blomberg then hit a single in the bottom of that inning.

Kendall Weik (Madison College) then came in to pitch and La Crosse switched to Sydney Schott (Spalding University) in the circle. Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) came in for her chance in the sixth. Brooke Steinhorst (Madison College) closed things out in the seventh. Madison's pitchers totaled three strikeouts and La Crosse had ten, seven of them being Mackenzie Willis' (Belmont University).

In terms of season stats, the Night Mares had three of the top four hitters in the league. Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) had the most runs (47) and hits (54), while H. Blomberg had the most doubles (16). They ended the season with a 25-17 overall record.

The Night Mares are excited to be here in 2025 and ticket packages will be available shortly.

