Madison Night Mares Win Two Over Mankato

July 26, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

MANKATO, MN - The Night Mares turned things around in today's doubleheader versus Mankato after losing last night.

The first game started with an error on the Habaneros third baseman, and then the errors continued. Mankato ended game one with five errors on Madison who had none.

Madison then went on a scoring spree, scoring six runs in the top of the second. It started with an RBI single from Addie Blomberg (South Dakota State University), resulting in a pitching change. Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) then brought in Brooke Steinhorst (Madison College) on a sac fly. Rylee Rogers (Madison College) scored A. Blomberg on an RBI single as well. Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) then hit a two-run double, and a one-run double by Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) immediately followed.

Jessa Snippes (University of Minnesota) came in as a pinch hitter and knocked a home run to respond to the Night Mares' lead. She then started pitching in the top of the third. Kayla Thomas (Campbell University) and A. Blomberg both hit singles in that inning but were unable to reach home.

Paige Zender (Iowa State University) then scored one on a single, and Brooke Holmes (St. Cloud State University) brought in a run on a sac fly. Madison's Tia Durst (Lake Land College) followed suit to answer with an RBI single in the fourth. Hall then scored Sarena Timmer (University of Minnesota-Duluth) on a sac fly.

After more singles by Steinhorst, Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside), and H. Blomberg, the Night Mares were looking for their next move toward home plate. They found it in the top of the seventh on errors. Thomas got on base on an error at shortstop and then scored on an error at third. Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) also scored on this error. Oliver and Shaver then brought in two more runs on an error at center. Remington then scored the final run for Madison.

Holmes was not going down without a fight. She launched a double to bring in Zender. Indigo Fish (Winona State University) scored the last run on a wild pitch for a final score of 12-6 Night Mares.

After an action-packed game one, game two followed with the Habaneros striking first. Hall kicked things off with an RBI double. Zender then hit a two-run home run immediately after.

The Night Mares did not respond until the third inning when A. Blomberg and Chloe Wamboldt (Rock Valley College) had base hits and scored on a sac fly from Remington.

Zender then hit another two-run home run in her next at-bat. Holmes also found herself hitting one over the fence in left for home run number two of that inning.

The game was 6-2 in the fourth and Mankato found an error at shortstop to bring in Emma Lee (Trine University), bringing the score to 7-2.

Oliver then came up to bat and saw the need for a change, so she hit a home run to left. Remington then crushed a double. Then H. Blomberg had her shot at a double to score two runs. She and Durst scored on a passed ball when Jayme Scheck came in to pitch. Suddenly, it was now 8-7 as the fifth came to a close.

Wamboldt then scored in the sixth on Remington's sac fly. This was the last run of the evening for the Night Mares. The Habaneros tried to come back but were only able to score one on a wild pitch. The Night Mares won game two 9-8.

The Night Mares are back at home tomorrow, July 26th for a completion game versus Minot starting at 2:05 PM. They will then follow with a full game versus the Honeybees.

