Madison Night Mares Win Their Final Road Game of the Season

July 28, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

LA CROSSE, WI - The Madison Night Mares faced their last away game of the season today in La Crosse, taking home a win.

Tia Durst (Lake Land College) launched a double to left to lead things off in the first. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) then kicked off her first at-bat of the evening with a two-run RBI double. La Crosse tied things up in the first by scoring Avary Makarewicz (University of Tennessee at Martin) on a Grace Frechette (St. Cloud State University) single.

Then in the second, Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) scored Addie Blomberg (South Dakota State University) on a sac fly and Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) followed that up with an RBI single. Chloe Wamboldt (Rock Valley College) and A. Blomberg also hit singles in the second inning, and Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) knocked another double. That was her first of two doubles this evening.

Rachel Mori (William Peace University) then scored on a wild pitch and tried to get the momentum going for the Steam.

However, in the sixth, Durst hit another double and was later brought home by Haley Remington's (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) single.

Things heated up quickly for the Night Mares as the team leader of RBIs with 31 total, H. Blomberg, ripped her first home run of the season over left field. The Night Mares then brought in Holly Lowenberg (Bryant and Stratton College) as a pinch hitter and she secured a double for her record.

The Steam fought against Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) in the circle for six innings. She only allowed two hits and issued five strikeouts. Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) relieved her in the bottom of the seventh, striking out two. This led to La Crosse's downfall, for a final score of 7-2 Madison.

