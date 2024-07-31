Madison Night Mares Win against Mankato at Home, Not Done Yet

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







MADISON, WI - With the risk of a Mankato Championship on the line, the Madison Night Mares put up a win against the Habaneros.

The Night Mares were the first to score in this evening's game. Chloe Wamboldt (Rock Valley College) came out with a bunt that Indigo Fish (Winona State University) overthrew at third. This resulted in an inside-the-park home run for Wamboldt who also scored Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College).

Then in the fourth Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) knocked a single to get on base and was then followed by Shaver who was hit by a pitch. Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) came up to crank a two-run double to get Shaver and pinch runner Rylee Rogers (Madison College) across the plate. Addie Blomberg (South Dakota State University) then earned an RBI to score Lucey.

Madison then found themselves in some trouble as Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) walked four to score a run after four hitless innings. With the bases loaded, they quickly brought in Holly Lowenberg (Bryant & Stratton College). She walked in Sarena Timmer (University of Minnesota-Duluth). After striking out Sailor Hall (Minnesota State University, Mankato), Paige Zender (Iowa State University) came into the batter's box and crushed a grand slam.

Johnson was quick to respond with a home run of her own over the fence in center to tie things up between the Night Mares and Habaneros. The Night Mares then brought in Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) to pitch.

The Night Mares tackled the bottom of the sixth with another double by Lucey. Then, a sac fly by Tia Durst (Lake Land College) brought in Wamboldt after her single. Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) then crushed an RBI single to bring Lucey home. A. Blomberg stole base number 100 for the team and scored on Haley Remington's single (University of Wisconsin-Parkside).

Jaskowiak was then able to strike out two Habaneros for a final score of 10-6, Night Mares.

Madison and Mankato play a doubleheader at Warner Park tomorrow beginning at 12:05 PM. The Habaneros still have the chance to secure the Championship in both of these games.

