Madison Night Mares Sweep the Honeybees' Series

July 21, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

MINOT, ND - Madison traveled to Minot for three games this weekend, sweeping the Honeybees.

The Night Mares kicked things off with 10 runs in inning one. Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) hit a double to center for two runs by Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) and Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside). Tia Durst (Lake Land College) followed that up with an RBI single. Minot's Kierra Fournier (Minot State University) came in to relieve Jenna Boos (St. Cloud Technical and Community College) in the circle and then walked in two runs. Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) then scored on a fielder's choice for Rylee Rogers (Madison College). Brooke Steinhorst (Madison College) then secured an RBI single. Kayla Thomas (Campbell University) then also scored on a fielder's choice for Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands).

In inning two Shaver scored on an error by the pitcher. However, Honeybee Shayna Myshrall (Niagra University) hit a two-run home run to left in the bottom. Jasmine Blizzard (Minot State University) then hit a sac fly to bring in Caitlyn Dannenfelzer (North Dakota State College of Science).

Lucey then knocked a double allowing Steinhorst to take home.

The Night Mares rounded out the fifth inning strong to run rule Minot after scoring six more runs. Durst brought in a two-run RBI. She then scored on an error at second during Thomas' at-bat. Lucey then hit a two-run triple which was followed by an RBI single by Remington on her 22nd birthday.

Abbie Stiegler (St. Mary's University) tried to get things going with an RBI single, but Kendall Weik (Madison College) kept the Honeybees at bay, making the final score 18-4.

Oliver heads to the Northwoods League All-Star Game's Home Run Derby in Mankato tomorrow, and the team will play the Mankato Habaneros on the 24th starting at 6:35 pm.

