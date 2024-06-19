Madison Night Mares Sweep La Crosse Steam in Their First Double Header

June 19, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Steam were defeated in both games tonight versus the Madison Night Mares.

Game one concluded with a score of 12-3 for the Night Mares. Calli Janik (Mount Mercy University) from the Steam started the game strong with a home run in the first to left field. But, the Night Mares were quick to strike back, scoring three runs in the following inning. Kendall Weik (Madison College) was the closing pitcher for the Mares and she completed the seventh with only one hit in all three innings pitched.

Game two was a much harder fight for both the Night Mares and the Steam. Teagan Graul (Butler Community College) crushed a home run for the Steam in the second, but Chloe Wamboldt (Rock Valley College) responded with a home run inside the fence at the top of the sixth inning. The game ended up going into an extra inning after Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) made the final out of the night at home plate. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) remained reliable for her teammates, bringing in three RBIs in game two. They ended with a final score of 6-3.

Tonight's games complete this series where the Night Mares come out 4-1. They are followed in the standings by the Mankato Habeneros who played two doubleheaders this week for a 3-1 record. This week's series bumped La Crosse down to last in the standings.

The Night Mares face their next opponent the Minot Honeybees at home on Friday, June 21st at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 19, 2024

Madison Night Mares Sweep La Crosse Steam in Their First Double Header - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.