Madison Night Mares Struggle to Get on Base Versus Mankato

July 24, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







MANKATO, MN - The Night Mares were shut out 4-0 against the Mankato Habaneros this evening.

Madison had five hits this evening but could not score on Mankato's defense. Mankato had six hits, but they managed four runs.

Tia Durst (Lake Land College) was among the first to have a hit sneak-through with a single in the second inning. Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) struck out two and walked one at the bottom of two. She had six total strikeouts in four and one-third innings.

It was Amity White (University of South Alabama) who had the first base hit for Mankato. They were unable to bring her in for a run, however.

Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) also had a single, but Jayme Scheck (Drake University) of Mankato continued to send strikes Madison's way and though they made some good cuts, none hit the grass.

Paige Zender (Iowa State University) then started things off in the bottom of four with a home run. Indigo Fish (Winona State University) and Jessa Snippes (University of Minnesota) then both hit doubles to score one. Mckenzie then loaded up the bases for Mankato and walked in a run. Holly Lowenberg (Bryant and Stratton College) then came in to pitch and Sailor Hall (Minnesota State University-Mankato) scored on Snippes' sac fly.

Remington and Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) both had singles in inning six but Sarena Timmer (University of Minnesota-Duluth) followed up with a double for Mankato. Lowenberg and the Night Mares defense were able to hold them off.

Durst had another single in the seventh but they were unable to score any runs, leaving Mankato victorious this evening.

The Night Mares will play in Mankato again tomorrow for a doubleheader starting at 5:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 24, 2024

Madison Night Mares Struggle to Get on Base Versus Mankato - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.