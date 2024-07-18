Madison Night Mares Split Doubleheader with la Crosse Steam

MADISON, WI - The Madison Night Mares won game one and lost game two tonight against the La Crosse Steam.

The Night Mares started off strong in game one when Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) hit a 2-run RBI-single. Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) then scored H. Blomberg on an RBI-single. Kayla Thomas (Campbell University) then skyrocketed a home run over the left field fence in the top of the second.

Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) pitched five scoreless innings until Rachel Mori (William Peace University) knocked a home run to center field. That was the only run Mckenzie allowed.

Rylee Rogers (Madison College) then hit an RBI-double but got caught at third as she attempted to make it a triple. Mckenzie then finished off the game with three more batters, completing all 7 innings and allowing seven hits. The final score was 5-1 Night Mares.

Game two was a much harder fight for the Night Mares. Holly Lowenberg (Bryant & Stratton College) came in to go three innings scoreless before allowing a home run for Avary Makarewicz (Eastern Illinois University). Tia Durst (Lake Land College) then scored on a double by Brooke Steinhorst to right (Madison College).

The game remained tied until the top of the seventh when Grace Frechette (St. Cloud State University) came in on a ball by Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) after it bounced off of H. Blomberg's glove. The Night Mares got two on base in the bottom, but were unable to answer. La Crosse won game two 2-1.

The Night Mares travel to Minot for their next game against the Honeybees, playing Saturday at 3:05 pm.

