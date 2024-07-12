Madison Night Mares Split Doubleheader in Mankato

July 12, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







MADISON, WI - The Madison Night Mares faced another doubleheader with the Mankato Habaneros tonight and split the games.

Madison finished 2-3 in the series against Mankato. The Night Mares came out on fire in game one tonight when Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) hit a two-run double in the first. Then Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) hit her first home run as a Night Mare in the top of the fourth. Karlie Mckenzie (Eastern Illinois University) held strong in the circle, pitching four scoreless innings, and came away with five total strikeouts in game one. H. Blomberg then hit another double to bring in Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands). H. Blomberg then scored on an error at the catcher.

Mankato scored for the first time of the night in the fifth. Paige Zender (Iowa State University) brought in two runs on her single. But they could not keep the Night Mares from swinging as Tia Durst (Lake Land College) came up in the seventh to hit a triple to right fielder. Then Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) bunted, allowing Shaver to score.

The Habaneros were the first to score in game two. Sailor Hall (Kirkwood Community College) brought in one on her RBI single. She was followed by Zender who grounded out but gave Emma Lee (Trine University) enough time to head in for the run.

The Night Mares responded in the third when Brooke Steinhorst (Madison College), (pinch runner for Oliver), as well as Rylee Rogers (Madison College) (pinch hitter for H. Blomberg), were able to score on an error at shortstop.

Madison kept that momentum and were able to score Shaver on Haley Remington's (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) sac fly. Addie Blomberg (South Dakota State University) and Durst also both followed up with RBI Singles. They scored again in the sixth when H. Blomberg hit one up to bring her sister A. Blomberg home.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Night Mares switched out Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) for Holly Lowenberg (Bryant & Stratton College) in the circle after walking Grace Leitheiser (Bryant & Stratton College). The Habaneros then had back-to-back RBI singles from Lee and Hall. It was Zender who put the Habaneros on top with a powerful grand slam to center in the bottom of the sixth.

Jayme Scheck (Drake University) locked in and kept the Night Mares at bay in the top of the seventh, making the final score 8-6 Habaneros.

The Madison Night Mares will play next at home on Sunday, July 14th versus the Minot Honeybees for a completion game and a full game starting at 4:05 PM. Game two will follow at approximately 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League Softball message board...





Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 12, 2024

Madison Night Mares Split Doubleheader in Mankato - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.