Madison Night Mares Run Rule Minot Honeybees in North Dakota

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







MINOT, ND - The Madison Night Mares defeated the Minot Honeybees in two games for their home opener in North Dakota.

In the first game that started at 6:35 pm, the Night Mares came out victorious with a score of 3-0. Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) secured two RBIs for the team and Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) brought in the third total.

The Minot Honeybees put up a good fight on the mound to try to hold off the Night Mares. Jackie Albrecht (University of North Dakota) pitched until the seventh inning. She allowed six hits in her six innings.

After lightning caused a delay in Minot, the Night Mares and Honeybees were able to go head-to-head for their second game.

Madison was able to score 11 of their 12 total runs in game two within the first inning. One of the highlights from that inning was Lexie Shaver's (Salt Lake Community College) RBI triple that brought home two runs for the Mares. Brooke Steinhorst (Madison College) and Carly Oliver also both had RBI doubles in that same inning.

Skyler Dietz (Colorado Christian University) was able to put up the Honeybees' only run of the night by bringing in Shannon Nelson on a walk, but it was not enough to control their fate in the outcome of tonight's doubleheader.

Chloe Wamboldt (Rock Valley) then brought in the last run of the night for the Night Mares. The Honeybees held them at 12 runs until the fifth inning when the game was won on a Madison mercy rule of 12-1.

The Night Mares and Honeybees will end their series tomorrow in Minot at 6:35 pm.

