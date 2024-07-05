Madison Night Mares Run Rule Minot Honeybees Back-To-Back

July 5, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







MADISON, WI - The Madison Night Mares emerged victorious twice this Independence Day as they faced the Minot Honeybees.

Madison first faced a completion game against the Minot Honeybees tonight after the June 22nd rainout game. The game started in the bottom of the third with one out and a 2-2 count. After picking up where they left off, they could score five runs in the remainder of that inning.

Minot's Victoria Flores (Northern Kentucky University) was able to then score one run in the fourth and pitcher Jasmine Blizzard (Minot State University) held off the Night Mares with only nine pitches in that inning. But in the fifth, it was full steam ahead for the Night Mares with Addie Blomberg (South Dakota State University), Sydney Jones (North Carolina Central University), and Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) all launching doubles. This allowed them to bring in the final four runs that they needed to run rule the Honeybees 13-3.

Game two was regularly scheduled and Minot came out swinging after their tough loss in game one. Skyler Dietz (Colorado Christion University) and Jackie Albrecht (University of North Dakota) were able to bring in the first two runs for the team off of RBIs by Sydney Farmer (Tyler Junior College) and Shayna Myshrall (Niagara University).

Madison's Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) seized her chance at a double in the first inning and Chloe Wamboldt (Rock Valley College) came in for the score. The Night Mares scored four in the second, including one on an error by catcher Farmer.

The Honeybees then answered by scoring two more. However, the Night Mares bounced back even stronger and capitalized on an error at second to score Tia Durst (Lake Land College) and Oliver. There was then an error at first that allowed Shaver, Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside), and Jones to tally up more runs. A. Blomberg then brought in Brooke Steinhorst (Madison College) for run number six of the inning.

The Night Mares needed three more runs to reach another run rule. Remington secured an RBI single, and so did Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) in the following at bat. Then, Steinhorst closed it out with a double to score Lucey to make the final score 14-4.

The Night Mares play next at home on July 6th where they will make up another rained-out game versus La Crosse beginning at 12:35 pm. They will follow with a full game at approximately 3:35 PM.

