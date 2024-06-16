Madison Night Mares Mercy Rule La Crosse Steam in Home Opener

MADISON, WI - The Madison Night Mares came out victorious tonight with a 19-1 win over the La Crosse Steam.

The Night Mares went on a spree in the first inning. Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) hit the first home run of the season and Northwoods League Softball History. They faced Rachel Mori (William Peace University) on the mound in the first inning where she allowed 10 runs.

La Crosse came back swinging in the second with a double from Lindsey Schultz (Grinnell College) and an earned run from Katie Beagle (University of Illinois at Springfield). But the Night Mares answered with four more runs in the end of the second.

Andrea Jaskowiak (University of Iowa) kept calm on the mound as she pitched the first four innings with an ERA of 2.25. She allowed five hits and walked one batter.

The Night Mares had 2,322 fans at Warner Park celebrating the inaugural season, breaking the attendance record for Northwoods League Softball. Dads filled the stands for the Father's Day game, along with many young softball players watching women's sports find its place in Madison.

The Steam and Night Mares will face off again tomorrow at 6:05pm at Warner Park.

