Madison Night Mares Go One and One Versus Minot

July 27, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







MADISON, WI - The Night Mares and Honeybees finished a rain-out game from July 14th today and then played a full game to follow.

The game resumed in the top of the third with Dominique Baker (Bismarck State College) leading off for the Honeybees. The third inning was scoreless, and Sydney Farmer (Tyler Junior College) started the fourth with a home run smacked over center. Shayna Myshrall (Niagara University) then scored on an error at third.

The Night Mares fought for a comeback in the bottom of the fourth with Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin-Madison) scoring on a ground out by Kayla Thomas (Campbell University).

Trinity Gregg (University of Jamestown) then brought in an RBI single to bring Baker home in the fifth. Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) then scored on an error at second. Baker then hit a sac fly to score Shannon Nelson for a final score of 5-4 Minot.

In Game Two, Myshrall started inning one with a three-run home run over the fence in left field.

The Night Mares then came back to score two in the first, one on a ground out by Mia Johnson (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) and the other on an error at shortstop.

Chloe Wamboldt (Rock Valley College) scored on Haley Remington's (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) single. Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) and Rylee Rogers (Madison College) then both made it home on an error at second. Tia Durst (Lake Land College) then came up to bat and hit a double to score two. Then in the fourth, it was H. Blomberg's chance to hit a two-run double.

Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) then hit an inside-the-park home run that scored two as the result of an error at the pitcher, Jenna Boos (St. Cloud Technical and Community College).

Sydney Farmer (Tyler Junior College) kicked things off with a two-run home run in the fifth. Then, it was home run city for the Honeybees as Jackie Albrecht (University of North Dakota) crushed a home run to left.

Jasmine Blizzard (Minot State University) then jumped in for a score on an error at the catcher. The Night Mares came out ahead with a final score of 12-7.

The Nightmares play their next game in La Crosse on Sunday at 5:05 PM.

